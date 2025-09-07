Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China's Tech Titans Challenge U.S. Dominance in AI

2025-09-07 04:29:03
(MENAFN) The ongoing technological rivalry between the United States and China escalates, as domestic Chinese companies like Tencent and Deep Robotics unveil artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic systems that compete with leading U.S. innovations, positioning themselves as strong contenders in the worldwide tech landscape.

The enduring and intense competition between these global superpowers goes far beyond diplomacy and trade—it extends deeply into technological advancement.

While the political strain has persisted for years, the emergence of AI and 5G infrastructure has thrown their tech standoff into sharper focus.

According to the Communist Party of China, "data" is viewed as a valuable form of "capital." In China, popular Western platforms such as "Facebook," "WhatsApp," "Instagram," and "X" are blocked, leading the country to craft its own digital counterparts.

Among them are "WeChat" as a substitute for "WhatsApp," "DeepSeek" as a local version of "ChatGPT," and "Deep Robotics" as a homegrown alternative to "Boston Dynamics."

Established in 1998, Tencent has grown into a leading tech entity in China. The enterprise launched the messaging tool "QQ" in 1999.

Later, the same organization rolled out "WeChat" in 2011. By 2013, the app integrated a digital payment component, prompting widespread adoption among Chinese consumers as a stand-in for "Apple Pay."

Today, people in China can make transactions—from major retail stores to small vendors—simply by scanning QR codes via "WeChat."

