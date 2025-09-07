China's Tech Titans Challenge U.S. Dominance in AI
(MENAFN) The ongoing technological rivalry between the United States and China escalates, as domestic Chinese companies like Tencent and Deep Robotics unveil artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic systems that compete with leading U.S. innovations, positioning themselves as strong contenders in the worldwide tech landscape.
The enduring and intense competition between these global superpowers goes far beyond diplomacy and trade—it extends deeply into technological advancement.
While the political strain has persisted for years, the emergence of AI and 5G infrastructure has thrown their tech standoff into sharper focus.
According to the Communist Party of China, "data" is viewed as a valuable form of "capital." In China, popular Western platforms such as "Facebook," "WhatsApp," "Instagram," and "X" are blocked, leading the country to craft its own digital counterparts.
Among them are "WeChat" as a substitute for "WhatsApp," "DeepSeek" as a local version of "ChatGPT," and "Deep Robotics" as a homegrown alternative to "Boston Dynamics."
Established in 1998, Tencent has grown into a leading tech entity in China. The enterprise launched the messaging tool "QQ" in 1999.
Later, the same organization rolled out "WeChat" in 2011. By 2013, the app integrated a digital payment component, prompting widespread adoption among Chinese consumers as a stand-in for "Apple Pay."
Today, people in China can make transactions—from major retail stores to small vendors—simply by scanning QR codes via "WeChat."
The enduring and intense competition between these global superpowers goes far beyond diplomacy and trade—it extends deeply into technological advancement.
While the political strain has persisted for years, the emergence of AI and 5G infrastructure has thrown their tech standoff into sharper focus.
According to the Communist Party of China, "data" is viewed as a valuable form of "capital." In China, popular Western platforms such as "Facebook," "WhatsApp," "Instagram," and "X" are blocked, leading the country to craft its own digital counterparts.
Among them are "WeChat" as a substitute for "WhatsApp," "DeepSeek" as a local version of "ChatGPT," and "Deep Robotics" as a homegrown alternative to "Boston Dynamics."
Established in 1998, Tencent has grown into a leading tech entity in China. The enterprise launched the messaging tool "QQ" in 1999.
Later, the same organization rolled out "WeChat" in 2011. By 2013, the app integrated a digital payment component, prompting widespread adoption among Chinese consumers as a stand-in for "Apple Pay."
Today, people in China can make transactions—from major retail stores to small vendors—simply by scanning QR codes via "WeChat."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment