Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korea Voices Concern Over ICE Operation

2025-09-07 04:28:08
(MENAFN) South Korea on Friday voiced its "concern and regret" regarding a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation at the Hyundai-LG electric vehicle battery facility in Georgia, during which South Korean citizens were apprehended, a news agency reported.

Over 300 South Korean nationals, out of a total of 450 individuals, were detained during Thursday's enforcement action.

"The economic activities of our companies investing in the US and the rights and interests of our nationals must not be unfairly violated," stated South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong.

"We conveyed our concern and regret through the US Embassy in Seoul today."

U.S. officials indicated that the enforcement action was linked to an inquiry into undocumented workers, and that those detained may face allegations related to illegal residency.

An ICE representative explained that the raid was tied to a probe into "unlawful employment practices and other serious federal crimes," according to a news outlet.

According to a ministry official, speaking anonymously, Seoul had not been informed in advance about the raid by Washington.

The South Korean government has sent embassy and consular personnel from Washington and Atlanta to the location, and instructed local diplomatic offices to form an on-site task force to handle the situation, the ministry noted.

