Dubai Municipality launches community initiative to repaint graffiti-affected walls in collaboration with “Nabd Al Emarat” and “Volunteers.ae”
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 4 September 2025: Dubai Municipality, in cooperation with the “Nabd Al Emarat” team registered on the Community Development Authority’s platform and the “Volunteers.ae” platform, has launched a community initiative to repaint walls affected by random graffiti. The initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to creating an urban environment that is visually appealing and aligned with the city’s broader sustainability and development goals.
The initiative coincides with the UAE’s designation of 2025 as the “Year of Community”, which aims to strengthen social cohesion, encourage civic participation, and promote volunteerism across the nation.
Eng. Abdulaziz Al Baloushi, Director of the Building Control Section at Dubai Municipality, emphasised the importance of involving the community in maintaining the aesthetic appeal of the city’s-built environment. He noted that more than 60 volunteers have already joined the Municipality’s teams, helping to repaint over 200 walls since the launch of the initiative.
He explained that a comprehensive action plan has been developed to identify graffiti-affected walls, with colour samples taken from the original walls to ensure consistency in repainting. This guarantees the highest quality standards and ensures that results meet the expectations of residents and stakeholders.
Residents and property owners across Dubai have expressed appreciation for the initiative, describing it as a step that underscores Dubai Municipality’s commitment to urban aesthetics alongside its regulatory role. Volunteers also highlighted the personal fulfilment of participating, noting that the initiative helps foster a culture of community participation and social responsibility, while raising awareness of negative practices that detract from the city’s appearance.
The initiative coincides with the UAE’s designation of 2025 as the “Year of Community”, which aims to strengthen social cohesion, encourage civic participation, and promote volunteerism across the nation.
Eng. Abdulaziz Al Baloushi, Director of the Building Control Section at Dubai Municipality, emphasised the importance of involving the community in maintaining the aesthetic appeal of the city’s-built environment. He noted that more than 60 volunteers have already joined the Municipality’s teams, helping to repaint over 200 walls since the launch of the initiative.
He explained that a comprehensive action plan has been developed to identify graffiti-affected walls, with colour samples taken from the original walls to ensure consistency in repainting. This guarantees the highest quality standards and ensures that results meet the expectations of residents and stakeholders.
Residents and property owners across Dubai have expressed appreciation for the initiative, describing it as a step that underscores Dubai Municipality’s commitment to urban aesthetics alongside its regulatory role. Volunteers also highlighted the personal fulfilment of participating, noting that the initiative helps foster a culture of community participation and social responsibility, while raising awareness of negative practices that detract from the city’s appearance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment