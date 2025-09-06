Unihackers Opens Enrollment For September Cybersecurity Program Intake

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Las Palmas, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2025) - Unihackers today announced that enrollment is officially open for the September intake of its 360-hour Cybersecurity Training Program . The new cohort begins, offering career-changers and working professionals the opportunity to gain industry-ready skills in just six months through live evening classes.

The initiative responds to the global cybersecurity workforce shortage, with an estimated 3.5 million positions currently unfilled worldwide. Designed around accessibility, the program enables participants to transition into cybersecurity without leaving their current jobs. Classes run Monday to Thursday evenings, 18:30-21:30 CET , and are delivered live online across Europe and accessible globally. Each intake is capped at 40 participants to ensure personalized attention and hands-on practice.

"The cybersecurity talent crisis isn't just a skills gap: it is a real threat to companies," said Annalisa Battistelli, General Manager of Unihackers. "This new intake provides participants with a pathway to enter the field in months, not years, while balancing work and study."

Key Unihackers Program Features:



Accelerated Timeline: 360 hours of structured evening training compared to a minimum three-year degree.

Hands-On Experience: More than 60 hours of labs replicating real-world attack and defense scenarios.

Comprehensive Curriculum: Twelve modules covering foundations through advanced topics, including network security, incident response, digital forensics, cloud security, governance, and risk management.

Certification Bridge: Enrollment includes vouchers for CompTIA Security+ and CertiProf certifications to overcome entry-level hiring barriers.

Career Support: Dedicated mentorship, career coaching, and certification preparation sessions to help graduates transition smoothly into the workforce. Accessible Format: No prerequisites required; the program builds from foundational concepts to advanced cybersecurity operations.

The program also removes traditional barriers that keep talented individuals out of cybersecurity. A structured evening schedule allows participants to keep full-time jobs, while bundled certifications eliminate the cost hurdle of expensive standalone exams. Early indicators show strong employer interest, with several organizations expressing intent to hire directly from the new cohort.

Instructors include SOC analysts, penetration testers, and cybersecurity managers with experience defending Fortune 500 companies and government systems. Participants gain exposure to industry-standard tools such as Wireshark, Splunk, and Metasploit, ensuring graduates are prepared to contribute from day one.

Enrollment for the September 15 intake is now open. Applications can be submitted through the Unihackers website, with seats limited to maintain program quality. Organizations seeking to build cybersecurity capacity can also partner with Unihackers for tailored B2B training solutions.

About the company: Unihackers bridges the global cybersecurity talent gap by transforming motivated individuals into operational security professionals through intensive, practical training. Its 360-hour evening program combines live instruction, hands-on labs, and dual certifications, guided by industry-active instructors with Fortune 500 and government experience. The program has already attracted interest from employers seeking job-ready cybersecurity talent.