Greek PM Unveils Tax Breaks Amid Cost Of Living Crisis
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Saturday announced generous income tax breaks to boost households with children, part of a tax reform worth €1.6bn ($1.87bn).
The tax deductions, announced during his yearly speech on economic policy, come as his government seeks to halt a slide in popularity caused by a protracted cost of living crisis and corruption claims.
Strong economic growth, a higher-than-expected budget surplus and more comprehensive tax collection will help finance the package, which will come into force in 2026, Mitsotakis said.
"We are all well aware that Greeks are struggling to make ends meet. Therefore our non-negotiable priority is to prop up their income," he said. After a 2009-2018 debt crisis marked by years of economic pain, Greece's economy, driven by tourism, has revived and is approaching its pre-crisis size.
But Greece remains Europe's most indebted nation and disposable incomes still trail the EU average due to rising energy, food and housing prices that hurt purchasing power, despite a cumulative 35% minimum wage increase.
The tax reform includes lower taxation by two percentage points for all brackets and a zero tax rate for low-income families with four children amid tumbling birth rates and rising housing costs.
Mitsotakis also announced increases in pensions, while a real estate tax for remote areas will be scrapped to encourage young people to leave big cities and move to the countryside.
Mitsotakis' centre-right New Democracy party has seen its ratings drop to around 22-25% in opinion polls since June from the 41% of votes it won in 2019 when it came to power on pledges to redistribute the fruits of economic growth more evenly.
Thousands of people joined separate protests organised by trade unions in the city of Thessaloniki, where Mitsotakis was giving his speech, demanding higher salaries and decent living standards Mitsotakis generous income tax breaks tax reform deductions
The tax deductions, announced during his yearly speech on economic policy, come as his government seeks to halt a slide in popularity caused by a protracted cost of living crisis and corruption claims.
Strong economic growth, a higher-than-expected budget surplus and more comprehensive tax collection will help finance the package, which will come into force in 2026, Mitsotakis said.
"We are all well aware that Greeks are struggling to make ends meet. Therefore our non-negotiable priority is to prop up their income," he said. After a 2009-2018 debt crisis marked by years of economic pain, Greece's economy, driven by tourism, has revived and is approaching its pre-crisis size.
But Greece remains Europe's most indebted nation and disposable incomes still trail the EU average due to rising energy, food and housing prices that hurt purchasing power, despite a cumulative 35% minimum wage increase.
The tax reform includes lower taxation by two percentage points for all brackets and a zero tax rate for low-income families with four children amid tumbling birth rates and rising housing costs.
Mitsotakis also announced increases in pensions, while a real estate tax for remote areas will be scrapped to encourage young people to leave big cities and move to the countryside.
Mitsotakis' centre-right New Democracy party has seen its ratings drop to around 22-25% in opinion polls since June from the 41% of votes it won in 2019 when it came to power on pledges to redistribute the fruits of economic growth more evenly.
Thousands of people joined separate protests organised by trade unions in the city of Thessaloniki, where Mitsotakis was giving his speech, demanding higher salaries and decent living standards Mitsotakis generous income tax breaks tax reform deductions
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment