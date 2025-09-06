Around 132,000 Teachers, Staff Resume New Academic Year 2025-2026 - Moe

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 6 (KUNA) - The new academic year 2025-2026 will begin tomorrow, with the start of working hours in schools of general education, religious education, and special education, amid intensive preparations, and keenness to achieve an academic year full of giving and diligence, the Ministry of Education said in a statement Saturday. Up to 131,960 employees, including 104,163 members of the teaching staff and 27,797 members of the administrative staff, will engage in their work in the educational field, the statement added. The Ministry stressed that it is moving steadily towards the implementation of the new curricula from kindergarten to ninth grade and the development of educational plans, which aim to enhance national identity, keep pace with the latest scientific and technical developments, and achieve quality education.

Furthermore, training courses will combine face-to-face training in specialized centers and distanced training through e-platforms, to provide flexibility of participation in a way that reflects positively on the quality of educational outcomes. The Ministry of Education concluded its statement by stressing that the establishment of the new curricula was the result of continuous scientific and educational efforts, in accordance with the latest educational standards, along with openness to modern science, effectively contributing to building the future of the country.