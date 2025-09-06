Around 132,000 Teachers, Staff Resume New Academic Year 2025-2026 - Moe
Furthermore, training courses will combine face-to-face training in specialized centers and distanced training through e-platforms, to provide flexibility of participation in a way that reflects positively on the quality of educational outcomes. The Ministry of Education concluded its statement by stressing that the establishment of the new curricula was the result of continuous scientific and educational efforts, in accordance with the latest educational standards, along with openness to modern science, effectively contributing to building the future of the country. (end) mar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment