Senserobot Unveils Chess Mini Demo At IFA 2025

BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 September 2025 - At IFA 2025, the world's leading consumer electronics showcase, SenseRobot debuted its SenseRobot Chess Mini demo, an AI-powered chess robot designed to support STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education. As the first company to mass-produce household robotic arms, with over 100,000 units shipped globally, SenseRobot combines precision engineering with ethical AI to deliver engaging learning and entertainment experiences for families.

Highlights of the Chess Mini





STEAM-Focused Programming: Using intuitive card-based programming, children can instruct the robotic arm to move chess pieces, perform creative tasks like dancing, or compose simple music, introducing coding skills in an engaging way.

Rapid Chess Mode: This feature encourages quick decision-making, adding excitement and variety to traditional chess gameplay.

Adaptive AI Chess Coach: Suitable for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced players, the Chess Mini offers personalized coaching and challenging matches. Compact and Efficient: Despite its smaller design compared to previous models, the Chess Mini retains core functionalities with added features, reflecting SenseRobot's commitment to innovation.



Precision Robotics for seamless, accurate gameplay

AI Vision with 99.9% piece recognition accuracy

Online Integration with Lichess for global matches

Challenge AI to promote family collaboration and engagement Apex Duel Mode to push players of all levels to their competitive best

