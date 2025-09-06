Bihar: Nitish Kumar Lays Foundation Stones Of Several Crore Development Schemes In Bhojpur And Buxar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 6 (IANS) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday laid the foundation stones and inaugurated a series of development schemes worth more than Rs 1,200 crore in Bhojpur and Buxar districts.

The projects cover a wide range of sectors, including roads, bridges, electricity, drainage systems, health centres, and cultural heritage sites.

In Bhojpur district, Kumar laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 432 schemes worth Rs 740.38 crore.

Among them, 92 road, bridge, electricity, building and development projects worth Rs 211.19 crore were inaugurated by him.

One of the major projects was the widening of Ara-Buxar four-lane to six-lane via Babura at the cost of Rs 105.16 crore, storm water drainage system at the cost of Rs 87 crore, Vampali to Pakri Chowk road widening worth Rs 53.94 crore, Ara Aranya Devi Temple to Ara-Buxar road widening worth Rs 37.19 crore, Zero Mile to Patar road widening at the cost of Rs 33.89 crore, expansion of Chandwa-Charhara canal dam road via Gangi, worth Rs 27 crore, Bihiyan Chaurasta to Patna-Buxar 4 lane NH-922 road widening at the cost of Rs 18.43 crore, Sandesh-Koilwar canal dam road via Akhgaon at the cost of Rs 18.50 crore, Ara Railway Station to Judge Kothi turn widening at Rs 14.11 crore, and beautification of Dev Surya Mandir complex at Tarari block worth Rs 14 crore.

Similarly, in Buxar district, 28 schemes worth Rs 504.82 crore were launched by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Among them, 23 schemes related to health centres, buildings, electricity and development worth Rs 180 crore were inaugurated.

Some of the key projects are Buxar-Koilwar Ganga embankment strengthening and blacktopping of 51.72 km at the cost of Rs 181.26 crore, Bhojpur–Simri road widening of 9.3 km at the cost of Rs 51.98 crore, Golambar-Jyoti Bawk road via Bus Stand widening at the cost of Rs 41.52 crore, Badi Masjid-Central Jail road widening at the cost of Rs 36.80 crore, and Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan Music College worth Rs 13.57 crore.

Addressing the NDA workers' conference in Jagdishpur (Bhojpur), CM Nitish Kumar emphasised,“NDA's unity is the foundation of Bihar's development.”

He urged party workers to spread awareness about welfare schemes like Social Security Pension increased to Rs 1,100; 125 units of free electricity, and other pro-poor initiatives of his government.

The CM also interacted with beneficiaries at stalls set up by various departments in Jagdishpur and inspected ongoing development work.

Senior NDA leaders, including Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, MLA Amarendra Pratap Singh, Legislative Councillors Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha and Radhacharan Sah, and JD(U) State General Secretary Arvind Kumar Singh alias Chhotu Singh, were present during the programs.