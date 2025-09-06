Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Latest Offensives By Israeli Occupation On Gaza Leave 68 Martyrs


2025-09-06 10:05:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Latest Israeli occupation offensives on the war-battered Gaza Strip have left 68 martyrs among the Gazans in addition to 362 others suffering from various injuries, according to the local health authorities.
The authorities said in their daily report, released on Saturday that the total casualty of the aggression on the enclave since early October has climbed to 64,368 martyrs and 162,367 wounded.
Hospitals received, over the past 24 hours, corpses of 23 martyrs hit while seeking portions of food supplies, the report said, adding that 143 others of this category were wounded, thus the toll of the food seekers has climbed to 2,385 martyrs and more than 17,577 injured.
Meanwhile, hospitals reported six new fatalities caused by famine and poor nutrition -- including a child -- thus the toll of this segment rose to 382 martyrs including 136 children. (end)
