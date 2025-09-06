IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces TEC Certification Of Made In India Chips In Telecom System. What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) India has recorded a major breakthrough in its semiconductor targets, with a telecom system powered by locally manufactured chips receiving the government's Telecommunication Engineering Center (TEC) certification.

This was shared by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw , in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), on September 6, where he called the development a“big leap for India's semiconductor story!” and noted that this 'Made in India' chip has cleared the TEC's standards and quality checks.

“Big leap for India's semiconductor story! In a first, a telecom system running on 'made in India' chips has cleared the standards & quality tests (TEC certification),” Vaishnaw said in his post.



TEC certification is the approval issued by the Ministry of Communication's Telecommunication Engineering Center, under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The certification confirms that a system has“met stringent quality and performance standards”, marking a critical step forward in India's drive for technological self-reliance under the 'Make in India' initiative, according to an ANI report.

This milestone thus showcases India's growing capabilities in semiconductor design and fabrication and comes as India has broadened its chip sector ambitions, it added.

India plans strategic focus on mature-node manufacturing, targeting the 28nm-65nm range, to meet demand in sectors such as automotive, telecom, and industrial electronics.

The report further cited an analysis by Bastion Research, which observed that India has positioned itself to fill a critical gap in the global supply chain by producing essential, widely used chips . The report highlighted that the country is already delivering world-class, high-quality integration services. What sets India apart is its ability to match global standards, both in capability and talent, and its swift progression towards scaling these operations to meet the growing demand for advanced semiconductor-based solutions, the report added.

(With inputs from ANI)