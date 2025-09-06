Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Schools In Kashmir To Reopen On Monday: DSEK

Schools In Kashmir To Reopen On Monday: DSEK


2025-09-06 06:09:09
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Thursday said that the class work in all private and government schools will resume from Monday.

MENAFN06092025000215011059ID1110025154

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search