Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JKBOSE Issues Revised Date Sheets For Biannual/Private Exams

2025-09-06 06:09:04
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
KO File Photo

Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the revised date sheets for ongoing Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) and Higher Secondary Examination Part 1st (Class 11th), Session Annual (Private)/Bi-Annual 2025.

In view of the inclement weather conditions and flood like situations and its aftermath in many areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir various papers had to be postponed ensuring safety of students and teachers.

Now in anticipation of improvement in weather, the revised date sheets in respect of remaining subjects as well as postponed papers has been notified.

Overall Incharge, Superintendents and supervisory staff appointed for the conduct of these examinations are advised to ensure proper sitting arrangements, safety and security of the students.

