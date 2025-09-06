Khudari Elected JEA's New Chairman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 6 (Petra) - The new administrative body of Jordan Exporters Association (JEA) elected Senator Ahmed Khudari as Chairman of its Board of Directors for the years 2025-2027 during its first meeting held after winning unanimous approval.According to a JEA statement issued Saturday, Khudari said the association will continue its role in opening markets to exporters to increase their exports within presence at specialized global exhibitions.On future vision, he announced the JEA will focus on empowering industrialists by training to develop capabilities of companies and their employees to meet market demands and enhance their "readiness for growth and expansion both domestically and internationally."Khudari noted the next phase will focus on increasing exports of Jordanian industrial products, enhancing their competitiveness, targeting non-traditional markets such as Africa, and strengthening their presence in the US and European Union markets by leveraging trade agreements in line with the Economic Modernization Vision.Khudari stated enhancing presence of Jordanian industrial companies in international exhibitions has contributed to expand their share of export markets, establish trade partnerships, and open non-traditional markets.This process has begun to reflect on exports, which are experiencing an unprecedented growth phase based on their high quality and competitiveness, he pointed out.Jordan, he said, has "extensive" opportunities to increase and diversify its industrial exports to various export markets.Additionally, he called for focusing on the African market and Central Asian countries and capitalizing on the opportunities provided by His Majesty King Abdullah II's recent visit to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.In turn, JEA's Director General, Halim Abu Rahma, presented its activities over the past year, mainly its focus on opening markets to Jordanian exports through participation in international exhibitions and cooperation with local and international entities.Abu Rahma indicated that the JEA focused on the Women's Business Development Program for Export, implemented in cooperation with the Canadian Trade Facilitation Office under an agreement signed between the two sides in 2019.The program, he stated, aims to increase women's participation in leadership positions and enhance their companies' capabilities to understand the requirements of Canadian and international buyers and meet their needs in selected product and service sectors.Abu Rahma noted the JEA also organized participation of Jordanian industrial companies from various sectors in 8 specialized world exhibitions last year, as a total of 129 companies took part.