Azerbaijan Media Delegation Attends Global South Forum In China
According to the Media Development Agency, the opening ceremony of the forum took place on September 6, 2025, bringing together nearly 500 participants representing over 260 institutions from 110 countries. The forum unites representatives from media, think tanks, government bodies, the business sector, and academic institutions, providing a platform for in-depth discussions on building consensus for peace, identifying factors promoting development, exploring new avenues of cooperation, and advancing dialogue between civilizations.
As part of the forum, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on media cooperation was exchanged between Ahmad Ismayilov and Fu Hua, President of China's Xinhua News Agency, representing the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan and Xinhua News Agency, respectively.
The forum also includes key events such as the plenary session, the 4th Yunnan International Communication Forum, the Artificial Intelligence Technology and Media Forum, the Global South Think Tanks Forum, the Global South Youth Dialogue, and the Global South World Heritage Forum.
