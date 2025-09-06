Formula 1: Pierre Gasly Signs Contract Extension With Alpine
The 29-year-old joined Alpine ahead of the 2023 season and has since scored two podiums while also playing a key role in helping the team secure sixth place in the Teams' Championship last season.
“I'm thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine. As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company, it makes me feel very proud. Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future," Gasly said in a statement.
“Flavio's support and belief in me, Francois' commitment to the Formula 1 project, as well as the people we have in Enstone made this a natural decision and I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and World Championships. We're all in this together and I look forward to continuing this special story.”
Gasly's previous contract wasn't due to expire until the end of next season but both sides were keen to extend that deal by a further two years and so put pen to paper ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.
Alpine Executive Advisor Briatore hailed Gasly's efforts at Alpine so far.“Since I returned to the team, I have always stated how important it is to build and grow the competitiveness of BWT Alpine Formula One Team.
"We're well prepared for the new era of Formula 1, beginning in 2026, and now we have our lead driver confirmed to bring us well into the future.
“Pierre has been an immense asset for the team during this challenging period. I have been very impressed with his attitude, dedication and talent and we look forward to continuing this project together for a long time,” said Briatore.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment