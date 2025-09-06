Tamil Nadu Braces For Heavy Rains In Coming Days

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 6 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has issued a weather advisory forecasting heavy rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days.

According to the latest bulletin, seven districts -- Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, and Ariyalur -- along with the Karaikal region in Puducherry, are expected to receive heavy showers today at one or two locations.

Residents in these areas have been urged to stay alert as the monsoon activity intensifies.

The forecast further indicates that moderate rainfall is likely across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Sunday. Widespread showers are expected to provide relief from the heat but may also disrupt normal life in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

On Monday, heavy rainfall has been predicted in the districts of Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam. These coastal and delta regions are particularly vulnerable during the northeast monsoon season, often experiencing waterlogging and inundation of agricultural fields.

Looking further ahead, on September 9, heavy rain is expected in the western and southern districts of Nilgiris, Theni, Coimbatore, Dindigul, and Madurai, along with Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, and Kallakurichi.

The Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, known for their hilly terrain, may face landslide risks if the downpour intensifies. The forecast for September 10 points to widespread rainfall across several northern and central districts, including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram. In addition, heavy showers are expected in Puducherry on the same day.

Meteorologists have advised farmers to take precautionary measures to protect standing crops, especially in the Cauvery delta region, where paddy cultivation is at a crucial stage.

Local authorities have also been asked to keep stormwater drains clear and ensure that relief teams remain on standby in case of flooding or power disruptions.

With the monsoon expected to remain active for the next few days, residents across the state have been cautioned to plan their travel accordingly and follow updates from the Meteorological Department.