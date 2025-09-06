10Th Belt And Road Summit Set To Shape The Future Through Collaboration



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 September 2025 - The milestone 10th edition of the Belt and Road Summit to be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (September 10-11) is set to ride on its achievements of the past decade while creating new collaborative opportunities for governments and businesses to capitalise on the development of the Belt and Road Initiative (B&RI).

Jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) under the theme of "Collaborate for Change * Shape a Shared Future", this year's Summit will welcome over 90 high-level government officials and business leaders from Belt and Road countries and regions.







"The B&RI has been put into practice, turning an idea into action and a vision into reality. The HKSAR Government will further enhance Hong Kong's role in taking forward the B&RI, raising the awareness of the B&RI among different sectors of the community and helping them to capture Belt and Road opportunities," the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Algernon Yau said.

New elements of the Summit this year include sessions featuring signature projects and market spotlights, a roundtable promoting sustainable development, and more opportunities in an exchange session for young business leaders.

Nicholas Ho, Commissioner for Belt and Road, Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, said Hong Kong has made significant contributions serving as a functional platform for the B&RI.

"This is only possible because of the 'One Country, Two Systems' principle and our status as a financial hub, our world-class universities and talent pool, professional services and advanced technology eco-system," Mr Ho said.

"Hong Kong can be the 'super-connector' where Belt and Road projects can find the right financing solutions, partners, service providers and talent to make these projects successful."

Looking ahead, Mr Ho said Hong Kong's role in contributing to the high-quality development of the B&RI was assured by the city's open, safe and stable environment and high level of cross-boundary connectivity.

One company to leverage Hong Kong's B&RI advantages is Shuangdeng Group, a leading company in energy storage battery business for big-data and telecommunication industries.

James Su, Senior Advisor, Shuangdeng Group, said the B&RI had opened valuable opportunities.

"We made the strategic decision to use Hong Kong as the platform for our global expansion, a couple of years ago. We received strong support from the Hong Kong government and its institutions," Mr Su said.

"Following participation in the visit to the Middle East led by the Chief Executive of the HKSAR, Mr John Lee, in May this year, we achieved an important milestone last week by listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Hong Kong's capital market is also a powerful driver for companies like us," Mr Su added.

