Afghan Returnee Establishes Copper Smelting Factory In Jawzjan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHEBERGHAN (Pajhwok): An Afghan returnee from Iran has established a copper smelting factory in Sheberghan, the capital of northern Jawzjan, creating jobs for 10 people and pledging to expand employment with government support.

Asadullah Hosseini, who recently returned to Afghanistan after living several years in Iran, established the factory in Sheberghan.

Speaking at the factory's opening ceremony on Wednesday, he said he gained extensive experience working in copper smelting factories in Iran. Upon returning, he decided to invest in this sector.

With an investment of seven million Afghanis, Hosseini has provided jobs for 10 people. He added that with government support, he could expand the business and create more opportunities for local residents.

According to Hosseini, the factory has a daily capacity to smelt five tonnes of raw copper, which can increase as the business grows.

Reflecting on the challenges during migration, he said,“In the neighbouring country, I faced many problems and restrictions that hindered my economic activities.”

After careful consideration, he decided to return to Afghanistan and invest domestically to create growth and jobs for the local community.

Meanwhile, Maulvi Niaz Mohammad Tawab, head of Industry and Commerce in Jawzjan, stated at the inauguration that the department supports all investors across sectors.

He emphasised that Jawzjan, with its energy resources and security, offers a favourable environment for industrial growth and attracting both domestic and foreign investment.

Several industrialists and traders also urged other investors to invest responsibly to foster development and increase youth employment.

Workers at the factory expressed their satisfaction. Hamidullah said,“I was unemployed and faced serious economic problems. Finding steady work in Sheberghan is difficult. Now, working here makes me very happy.”

He added,“This job provides a reliable income and allows me to contribute to my country's rebuilding. I have gained valuable skills operating copper smelting machines.”

Ajmal, another local worker, shared his joy at employment in the factory.“Previously, I had to travel to other cities for work and often returned empty-handed. I spent five years as a migrant in Turkey, far from family.”

As the sole breadwinner for his eight-member family, he said,“Now I'm glad to work in my province alongside my family. The working conditions are good, and we strive to produce quality products.”

Ustad Abu Raihan Intizar, an economic expert and university professor, praised the factory's establishment as a step towards national progress and reducing unemployment.

He said,“Establishing such factories under Afghanistan's current conditions is a strategic move. Our country is rich in natural resources, and Mr Hosseini's investment demonstrates how to complete the value chain locally.”

He noted the factory could eventually support downstream industries, such as wire and electrical equipment manufacturing.

He added,“With government support, such initiatives will reduce import dependency, increase youth employment, and boost GDP growth.”

In the past four years, both small and large investments have flourished in Jawzjan.

