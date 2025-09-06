Azerbaijan Navy Conducts Training On Anti-Sabotage And Emergency Preparedness
The Defense Ministry noted that the aim of the drills was to teach personnel proper methods of organizing anti-diversion defense against underwater threats, as well as to test the crew's readiness to respond to potential emergencies while docked.
The exercises also included practical training on fire preparedness while in port, providing first aid to the injured, and evacuating casualties from the area. The ship's damage control unit practiced techniques to fight different types of fires, depending on their location and nature, with methods demonstrated and assessed on site.
The drills concluded successfully, with training leaders praising the professionalism and preparedness of the personnel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nutraceuticals Market Size Projected To Witness Strong Growth During 2025-2033
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Vietnam Vegan Food Market Size, Share, Trends And Report 2025-2033
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
CommentsNo comment