Uzbekistan, Finland Set Sights On Expanding Trade And Investment Partnership
Moreover, the sides discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. Special attention was given to preparations for the 6th meeting of the Uzbek-Finnish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, as well as other upcoming high- and top-level events.
The meeting highlighted the positive dynamics of bilateral trade growth in recent years. It explored opportunities to expand investment cooperation in key sectors, including the green economy, energy, agriculture, geology, telecommunications, electrical engineering, and education.
