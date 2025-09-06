Uzbekistan, Finland Set Sights On Expanding Trade And Investment Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, met with Teri Hakala, Special Representative of the Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), to discuss issues of expanding cooperation, Trend reports.

Moreover, the sides discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. Special attention was given to preparations for the 6th meeting of the Uzbek-Finnish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, as well as other upcoming high- and top-level events.

The meeting highlighted the positive dynamics of bilateral trade growth in recent years. It explored opportunities to expand investment cooperation in key sectors, including the green economy, energy, agriculture, geology, telecommunications, electrical engineering, and education.