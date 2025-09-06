ICMEI Signs Mou With United Service Institution Of India To Promote National Interest Through Culture And Strategic Collaboration
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August, 2025: In a significant step toward fostering national pride and strategic awareness through the medium of media and culture, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Service Institution of India (USII)-India's premier national security and defense services think tank.
The MoU was signed in the esteemed presence of Maj Gen B.K. Sharma (Retd.), Director General of USII, and Maj Gen P.K. Goswami (Retd.), who witnessed the formal agreement aimed at collaborative efforts to promote India's national interests, heritage, and global image through joint initiatives.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI, emphasized the importance of this unique alliance.“The partnership between a leading defense think tank and a media and cultural institution like ICMEI will open new doors for strategic communication, cultural awareness, and national pride. Together, we will work on initiatives that bridge the gap between civil society and strategic affairs,” he said.
Both organizations agreed to collaborate on seminars, media projects, publications, awareness campaigns, and educational programs that contribute to informed public discourse on India's defense, diplomacy, and cultural legacy.
This landmark collaboration is expected to bring together thought leaders, defense experts, and cultural influencers to shape a stronger and more unified narrative for India on the global stage.
