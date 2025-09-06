ISA Steel Conclave 2025 To Define India's Path To Sustainable And Self-Reliant Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, Friday, 05 September 2025 – The Indian Steel Association (ISA) is set to host its flagship Steel Conclave 2025 on September 8th and 9th, 2025, at The Lalit, New Delhi. The event will bring together Union Ministers, senior government officials, and leading global and Indian industry leaders to deliberate on the future trajectory of India's steel ecosystem.
This year's theme,“Steel for Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Driving Sustainability and Growth,” will spotlight how India's steel sector can accelerate self-reliance while advancing global competitiveness. The conclave will underscore collaborative solutions across raw material security, technology adoption, financing models, and green transition.
The programme will include leadership panels, keynote addresses, knowledge report launches, and the ISA Steel Awards 2025, recognising industry leadership in categories including Doyen of the Steel Industry and Gender Diversity.
Commenting on the significance of the event, Mr. Naveen Jindal, President, Indian Steel Association, said"This Conclave is not merely a platform for ideas but for action. Together, we are working towards a resilient, future-ready steel sector that strengthens India's position globally while addressing sustainability imperatives."
Day one will feature the inaugural session graced by senior dignitaries, including Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, Hon'ble Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, and Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, alongside top industry leaders.
Key sessions will cover:
●Leadership for Growth of the Steel Industry
●Leveraging AI in the Steel Value Chain
●Increasing Iron Ore Availability for Aatmanirbharta
●Financing Steel's Transition to Green Growth
●Decarbonising the Future
●Price Risk Management
●Logistics & Infrastructure Efficiency
●Pathways for Green Steel Initiatives for SMEs
On the second day, Technology Showcasing Breakouts will run parallel to a collaborative session on Green Hydrogen Transition, jointly organised with the International Solar Alliance.
Running concurrently, the ISA Coking Coal Summit 2025 will address India's evolving strategy on coking coal, with discussions on:
●The impact of geopolitical factors on price indexation
●The need for India-specific benchmarks
●Diversification of sourcing to support Aatmanirbharta
The summit will also feature B2B meetings to foster global partnerships and business opportunities.
Together, the Steel Conclave and Coking Coal Summit will convene policymakers, global experts, financial institutions, and end-user industries, creating a comprehensive platform for advancing India's integrated growth agenda.
About the Indian Steel Association (ISA)
The Indian Steel Association represents India's leading steel producers and works closely with the Government of India and stakeholders on policy, sustainability, and growth initiatives for the sector.
