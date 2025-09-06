'Baaghi' 4 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt's Movie Collects THIS Much
|No.
|Film
|First Day Collection
|1
|Chhava
|₹33.10 crore
|2
|War 2
|₹29 crore
|3
|Sikandar
|₹27.50 crore
|4
|Housefull 5
|₹24.35 crore
|5
|Saiyara
|₹22 crore
|6
|Raid 2
|₹19.71 crore
|7
|Sky Force
|₹15.30 crore
|8
|Baaghi 4
|₹12 crore
|9
|Taare Zameen Par
|₹10.70 crore
|10
|Jatt
|₹9.62 crore
'Baaghi 4' Couldn't Match 'Baaghi 3' and 'Baaghi 2'
In terms of opening, Tiger Shroff lagged behind the previous two installments of the same film, 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3'. These two films collected ₹25.10 crore and ₹17 crore respectively on the first day. More importantly, the collection of 'Baaghi 4' was almost equal to the opening collection of the franchise's first film 'Baaghi'. 'Baaghi' collected approximately ₹11.94 crore on the first day.
'Baaghi 4' Budget and Other Star Cast
'Baaghi 4' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film's budget is said to be around ₹200 crore. In such a situation, the question arises whether this film, which opened with just ₹12 crore, has been able to recover its budget. Apart from Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in important roles.
