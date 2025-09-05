$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Encourages $Hareholders To Act Before The Vote

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD ) related to its merger with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, existing Royal Gold shareholders will own approximately 77% of the combined company.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for October 9, 2025.

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (OTCMKTS: GDST ) related to its merger with Infintium Fuel Cell Systems, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Infinitum Class A and Class B common stock will be converted into shares of Goldenstone common stock.



Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS ) related to its sale to HNI Corporation for $7.20 per share in cash and 0.2192 shares of HNI common stock for each share of Steelcase.



CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD ) related to its sale to Euronet Worldwide for an exchange ratio between 0.2783 and 0.3142 of Euronet common stock per share of CoreCard.



