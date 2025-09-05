Jeannie Nicholas's Exciting Novel,“Kalayla: Unraveling Tangles”, Is Onlinebookclub's New Book Of The Month This September, According To President Scott Hughes

MENAFN - GetNews) A powerful exploration of family, identity, and healing, celebrated for its authentic, multi-layered storytelling.

United States - Jeannie Nicholas's heartfelt and compelling novel Kalayla: Unraveling Tangles has been selected as OnlineBookClub's September Book of the Month, a prestigious honor awarded to standout titles in the literary world. Scott Hughes, president of OnlineBookClub, praised the book for its authentic, multi-layered narrative that explores family dynamics, personal growth, and the complexity of human connection.







“Kalayla: Unraveling Tangles is an exceptional piece of storytelling that captures the complexity of family relationships, identity, and resilience in a way that is both touching and humorous. Jeannie Nicholas has a unique ability to blend difficult topics with humor and warmth, and the novel is truly a remarkable achievement," said Scott Hughes, founder of OnlineBookClub.

In Kalayla: Unraveling Tangles, readers are introduced to Kalayla LeeRoyce, a spirited 12-year-old biracial girl, her hardworking Irish mother Maureen, and their Italian landlady Lena. Set in Cambridge, Massachusetts, between 1999 and 2002, the story weaves between the three women's perspectives as they navigate the challenges of identity, family secrets, love, loss, and the healing power of unlikely friendships.

The novel's unique structure told through the alternating viewpoints of its characters Kalayla, Maureen, and Lena, invites readers to explore deeply personal experiences. Kalayla's rebellious nature and fierce protectiveness of her mother are juxtaposed with Lena's wisdom as a retired CEO, who finds herself stepping in as a surrogate grandmother to the young girl.

Jeannie Nicholas, who wrote the novel from a place of personal reflection, expressed her happiness in seeing the book's theme resonate with readers.“The characters came alive in a way that I never expected. As I wrote Kalayla, they spoke to me, and I couldn't stop until their stories were fully told. It is humbling to see the novel recognized in this way by OnlineBookClub,” Nicholas said.

Hughes also shared his admiration for the way Nicholas brings these characters to life.“Jeannie's deep empathy for her characters is evident throughout Kalayla. She has crafted a world where the personal becomes universal. The women mentioned in the novel are not just fictional characters; they represent the struggles, triumphs, and growth that we all experience in one way or another.”

OnlineBookClub is hosting a vibrant discussion forum for readers to share their thoughts and connect with fellow fans of the book. Those interested in joining the discussion can visit the forum here:

About Jeannie Nicholas

Jeannie Nicholas is a first-time author whose debut novel Kalayla: Unraveling Tangles has received widespread praise for its emotional depth, authenticity, and character-driven storytelling. When she is not writing, Jeannie is an animal lover, meditation enthusiast, and Tai Chi practitioner. She is also obsessed with tracking her daily steps on her Fitbit.







About OnlineBookClub

OnlineBookClub is a thriving online community that brings together readers from around the world to discuss, review, and celebrate literature of all genres. With a passion for fostering meaningful conversations around books, OnlineBookClub offers a platform for bibliophiles to connect, engage, and share their love for reading.