Your Web Pros Highlights Wordpress Website Design And Makeover Services Available Through September 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)Your Web Pros, a St. Louis based regional website design and SEO agency serving businesses across Illinois and Missouri, has announced the continuation of its WordPress website design and makeover services with a special program available through September 30, 2025. The initiative underscores the company's focus on helping organizations strengthen their digital presence with modern, secure, and search-friendly websites.













Since its founding in 2007, Your Web Pros has worked with service providers, nonprofits, e-commerce operators, and local franchises to develop WordPress websites tailored to business goals. The current program supports both new website builds and full redesigns, incorporating discovery and strategy workshops, user experience and mobile-first interface design, content migration, performance optimization, and security enhancements.

The service package also includes essential search engine optimization setup, such as metadata structuring, schema integration, and URL standardization, along with editor training to ensure that client teams can confidently manage and update their websites after launch.

John Doyle, owner of Your Web Pros, noted that organizations across a wide range of industries are increasingly focused on improving accessibility, performance, and visibility in search results.“Strong digital infrastructure has become a core part of how businesses and nonprofits operate,” Doyle said.“A well-built WordPress site can help streamline operations and improve the way organizations engage with their audiences.”













The company emphasizes that the program is relevant for teams with outdated, slow, or difficult-to-maintain websites as well as for those preparing for seasonal peaks in activity. With changing search behavior and evolving expectations around speed, accessibility, and security, updating a website to meet modern standards can also reduce ongoing maintenance challenges.

About Your Web Pros

Your Web Pros is a St. Louis–based website design and SEO partner specializing in WordPress development, WooCommerce integration, performance optimization, and local search strategies. The company has supported businesses and organizations throughout Illinois and Missouri since 2007, delivering results-driven sites designed for long-term growth and ease of management.

