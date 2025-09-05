Fractured Minds, Boundless Power: Symmetry In Silence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Symmetry In Silence (Echoes of Spiraling Consciousness) by Dalia DuBois"Psychological intrigue, speculative near-future science, and haunting emotional resonance converge in Symmetry in Silence to lead readers to a destination where healing is a form of resistance, identity is a weapon, and silence conceals a truth that takes one step beyond.

A powerful new voice in speculative fiction arrives with Symmetry in Silence, Book 1 in the Echoes of Spiraling Consciousness series, by Dalia Dubois.

Harper Kerrington is bloodied and battered when she is found on a mountain trail, her memory shattered. She turns out to be the key, holding within her broken mind proof of a secret experiment that blurs the line between human and machine, between memory and myth.

This is merely the beginning. The silence has been interrupted. The resonance has only begun. The series will extend for five additional volumes, each exploring memory, identity, and transformation in greater depth:

Book Two: Dimensions of Truths. Book Three: Memory Resurrection. Book Four: Mirror of Memory & Fragmented Identities. Book Five: The Palindrome Project Reconstruction – Fractured Lines. Book Six: Quantum Reflections – A Novel of Consciousness, Justice and Transcendence.

About the Author

Dalia Dubois brings a unique voice to speculative fiction through her background in complex systems, human psychology, and identity. Holding a doctorate in special education administration, she was the first to identify the critical role of psychological resilience in professional retention, pioneering research on how individuals integrate multiple facets of identity across fragmented realities. As an executive director, she worked extensively with individuals with autism, emotional disabilities, brain injuries, and multiple disabilities, gaining deep insight into how perception and consciousness operate beyond conventional boundaries. Her experience navigating multidimensional stress, resilience, and adaptation informs her nuanced portrayals of fractured identities and shifting realities. Now based in San Diego, Dubois continues to explore trauma, resilience, and consciousness themes at the heart of her series, beginning with Echoes of Spiraling Consciousness.

Book Name: Symmetry In Silence (Echoes of Spiraling Consciousness)

Author Name: Dalia DuBois

Amazon Link:

Barnes & Noble Link: