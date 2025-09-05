U.N.I. Urgent Care Hosts Free Back-To-School Community Health Event In Westminster
Westminster, MD - September 5, 2025 - U.N.I. Urgent Care Centers will host a Community Nutritional & Wellness Back-to-School Open House on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at its Westminster location, 826 Washington Road, Westminster, MD.
This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and designed to help children and families prepare for the new school year with both health resources and practical support.
Event Highlights include:
Free backpacks filled with school supplies (while supplies last)
Blood pressure checks
Health education from medical professionals
Kid-friendly activities (face painting and spin-the-wheel with free gifts)
Back-to-school giveaways (while supplies last)
“Our goal is to support families in Carroll County by making health care more accessible and approachable,” said the U.N.I. Urgent Care team.“With school starting, we want to help kids feel prepared both academically and physically, while also giving parents easy access to important health screenings.”
U.N.I. Urgent Care is a veteran-owned and operated medical center serving communities across Maryland. Services include urgent care, pre-ops, sports and school physicals, X-rays, labs, and EKGs, available seven days a week with walk-in access.
Event Details:
What: UNI Urgent Care Community Nutritional & Wellness Back-to-School Open House
When: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Where: UNI Urgent Care, 826 Washington Road, Westminster, MD
Cost: Free and open to the public
For more information, visit or call (410) 751-7480.
