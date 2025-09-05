New Book UNDERCOVER ENVOY By Robert Valentine Unveils A Galactic Mission Hidden In Plain Sight

5th September, 2025 - Artist and visionary Robert Valentine brings his astonishing life story to the page with UNDERCOVER ENVOY, a metaphysical memoir that explores extraterrestrial contact, soul exchange, and humanity's awakening from planetary control. This genre-defying book blends autobiographical detail with cosmic disclosure, delivering a profound and personal narrative for readers drawn to spiritual transformation, UFO phenomena, and the mystery of life's deeper purpose.

In UNDERCOVER ENVOY , Valentine reveals his lifelong journey-from a childhood marked by an unexplained abduction and implanted tracking device to adult experiences of telepathic communication, psychic downloads, and shocking revelations about Earth's status as a controlled soul-recycling system. At the heart of the story is Valentine's realization that he is a“walk-in”-a soul that entered a pre-existing body as part of a larger interdimensional mission to aid humanity's evolution.

Part testimonial, part transmission, UNDERCOVER ENVOY speaks to seekers, truth-tellers, and starseeds who sense there's more to life than the physical. Drawing on decades of personal experience and higher-dimensional guidance, the book challenges conventional narratives about reality, reincarnation, history, and free will.

“Most people live without remembering why they came here,” says Valentine.“This book is about waking up to that forgotten purpose-and helping others remember too.”

Known globally for his acclaimed armor craftsmanship featured in films like Night at the Museum and The 13th Warrior, Robert Valentine now steps into the literary spotlight with a work as bold as it is intimate. With growing interest in disclosure, consciousness studies, and multidimensional awareness, UNDERCOVER ENVOY arrives at a pivotal time.

The book is now available through major retailers and online platforms.

Book Name: Undercover Envoy

Author Name: Robert R Valentine

ISBN Number: 979-8286834518

Kindle Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here