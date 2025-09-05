Bobbie Mangini Calls For Everyday Acts Of Service After Candid Interview Feature

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bobbie Mangini, Cook County, IL, USA and Volunteer Urges Public to Take Local Action and Embrace Rejection as Part of Growth

Actress and community leader Bobbie Mangini is using the spotlight from her recent feature interview,“Q&A with Bobbie Mangini: From Setbacks to Screen Time,” to raise awareness for two causes close to her heart: grassroots volunteering and emotional resilience in the face of rejection.

Mangini, who splits her time between Los Angeles and Illinois, uses her platform to advocate for doing small things with consistency and purpose. Her career path-from HR and hospitality work to acting in her 50s-is grounded in persistence, humility, and service.

“You don't need a title or a big platform to make an impact,” Mangini says in the interview.“Start with what you have, where you are. One small act of kindness can shift someone's entire day.”

Volunteering in Crisis: The Numbers Behind the Need

Mangini's experience isn't just personal-it's informed by service. She served on the board of FISH Food Pantry in Carpentersville, IL, and founded Operation Santa, which has provided holiday gifts to hundreds of local children since 2018.

According to Feeding America, 44 million people in the U.S., including 1 in 5 children, live in food-insecure households. Local food pantries and donation drives like Operation Santa often fill the gap-but they rely heavily on volunteers.

“The holidays are the hardest for low-income families,” Mangini explains.“But we can all do something. Donate a toy. Sort food. Sign up to serve a meal. Just show up.”

Normalising Rejection: A Life Lesson Beyond the Spotlight

In the same interview, Mangini speaks openly about the emotional toll of rejection in the acting industry-and how those lessons apply to any line of work.

“I had 50 auditions and didn't book a single one,” she reveals.“It's brutal. But I kept going, and eventually I started booking. You've got to keep showing up.”

Psychologists note that rejection activates the same part of the brain as physical pain, and long-term exposure without support can lead to decreased self-worth and burnout. Mangini encourages people-especially creatives and late starters-to build resilience by staying grounded.

“Faith and volunteering keep me steady,” she says.“If I'm helping others, the 'no's' don't hit as hard.”

Start Small, Stay Consistent

Rather than push for donations or brand partnerships, Mangini's message is refreshingly simple:

“Ask yourself: what can I do today to help someone else? That's where you start.”

Suggested Actions Anyone Can Take Today:



Volunteer at a local food pantry or shelter.

Organise a small toy or clothing drive in your workplace or community.

Offer encouragement to someone facing repeated rejection-listen, support, and uplift. Reflect on your own definition of success and measure it by service, not status.

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Bobbie Mangini

Bobbie Mangini is an actress, model, and humanitarian based in Illinois. She holds degrees in Sociology and Anthropology from DePaul University and has trained with top acting coaches. Outside of entertainment, she is known for her grassroots volunteer work and efforts to support under-resourced families and survivors of domestic violence.

Contact:

