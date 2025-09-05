Arianna Burt,“Cadmus” Screenwriter Tops Amazon Fantasy Charts

MENAFN - GetNews) Arianna Burt, an emerging voice in fantasy literature and film, has released her debut novel Despite the Gods, now available in Kindle edition. The book, written during the Covid lockdown, introduces readers to a richly drawn world of gods, ancients, and mortals where the struggle for survival collides with questions of agency and identity. It landed at #3 in its fantasy category on Amazon in its first week of release.

At the center of the story is Rhekran, a warrior known by her enemies as the God Killer. Bound to an untested Echohand and caught in a weave of divine demands, she must navigate a fate that threatens to strip her of her name, her oath, and even her soul. Burt's character-driven approach, shaped by her belief that people and their environments are inseparable, brings intimacy and urgency to a tale that balances epic scope with personal drama.

For Burt, the novel was not simply a story but an exploration of strength and community.“At its heart, Despite the Gods is about reclaiming agency,” she explained.“I wanted to show that characters can be powerful and happen to be female, not powerful despite being female.”

While Burt makes her debut in publishing, she is also expanding her role in the film industry. She is currently developing The Prince, the Sister & the Serpent, a feature film inspired by the myth of Cadmus, the Phoenician prince who is often called the grandfather of Greek mythology. Supported by early financing of two million dollars, the film blends historical research with a fresh narrative lens. Burt spent several weeks in Greece and the Mediterranean preparing the first draft, immersing herself in the cultures that would shape the script's atmosphere and authenticity.

Transitioning from novel writing to screenwriting has required adjustments, particularly in scaling back the layered worldbuilding that novels allow. Yet Burt embraces the challenge.“Film forces you to be lean,” she said.“You don't have the same space for detail, so every choice has to serve character and setting without excess. It is a different discipline, but the goal is the same, stories that feel lived in and human.”

Burt's career foundation is rooted in her role as Director of Creative at Egerton Crescent Productions. Since 2015, she has overseen the development and production of projects that have been selected for international festivals including Cannes and Sundance, with several acquired by major distributors such as Amazon and Paramount. Her work at ECP has often kept her behind the scenes, but her recent projects mark a shift toward more visible creative leadership.

Her influences are as diverse as her projects. She cites fantasy authors like Patrick Rothfuss, Brandon Sanderson, and Robin Hobb as touchstones for character and worldbuilding, while literary figures such as James Joyce, Cormac McCarthy, and Carlos Ruiz Zafón have shaped her sense of style and atmosphere. Classics like Dune have also informed her belief that culture and environment are as central to a story as plot and character.

Looking ahead, Burt remains committed to storytelling across mediums.“My dream has always been for stories to stay with people,” she said.“Awards and recognition are wonderful, but what matters most is that connection, the feeling that you've given someone an escape, or maybe even a reflection of themselves.”

Despite the Gods is now available worldwide on Amazon . The Prince, the Sister & the Serpent films next summer with a flurry of casting announcements expected soon.