Banten, Indonesia - A leading vocational nursing academy today announced significant enhancements to its Diploma III nursing curriculum. These upgrades include extended clinical practicum, state-of-the-art simulation laboratories, and soft‐ and hard‐skill development tailored to current healthcare standards. The revamped program ensures graduates are well-prepared to deliver compassionate and effective care across hospitals, clinics, and community health settings throughout Indonesia.

The updated curriculum integrates a competency-driven balance of theoretical knowledge and practical application. Students now benefit from comprehensive training in essential nursing procedures, communication skills, ethical practice, and documentation protocols like SOAP. By combining classroom learning with immersive clinical experience, the program equips graduates to face real-world challenges confidently and competently from day one.

Competency-Based Curriculum Balances Theory and Practice

AKPER PGP's curriculum integrates core biomedical disciplines such as anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, and microbiology with essential nursing specialties including medical-surgical care, pediatric nursing, maternity health, and community-based practice. Structured around a competency-based framework consistent with Indonesia's national nursing standards, this approach ensures that theoretical knowledge is reinforced through application in clinical settings.

Every course includes hands-on skill objectives, ranging from delivering injections and wound management to assessing vital signs and practicing professional documentation using the SOAP (Subjective, Objective, Assessment, Plan) format. SOAP documentation is widely acknowledged in nursing education and practice for its clarity and role in patient-centred care continuity.

The academy's emphasis on competency is reflected in its layered teaching strategy: lectures are closely followed by simulation exercises and supervised clinical sessions. These experiential learning opportunities allow students to refine technical procedures while also adapting communication and ethical decision-making to real-world patient scenarios.

High-Fidelity Simulation: Learning Before Doing

In upgraded simulation suites, students practice in realistic scenarios using high-fidelity mannequins, automated vital signs, IV systems, and emergency equipment. They perform tasks ranging from cardiopulmonary resuscitation to neonatal care. These immersive labs offer supervised 'preclinical' training, where students can learn from mistakes and receive real-time instructor feedback, building confidence and competence before entering actual rotations.

Expanded Clinical Rotations Across Care Contexts

AKPER PGP extends its clinical training far beyond traditional hospital settings to ensure that students are fully prepared for Indonesia's diverse healthcare landscape. In addition to major hospital placements, nursing students rotate through maternity clinics, puskesmas (community health centers), and community outreach camps.

At maternity clinics, students acquire hands-on experience in pre- and postnatal care, monitoring mother and newborn well-being, supporting natural births, and learning early detection of maternal complications. In puskesmas, they engage in primary care activities such as immunization campaigns, chronic disease management, routine health screenings, and family health planning. These experiences help students gain insight into preventive care and community engagement, an essential aspect of Indonesia's healthcare approach.

Community outreach camps bring students into underserved and remote regions, where they participate in mobile health services, health education workshops, and basic screenings. They learn to set up temporary clinics, work with multidisciplinary teams, and address health barriers such as accessibility, cultural norms, and resource limitations.

Soft Skills and Ethical Practice

The updated curriculum includes modules on communication, cultural competency, teamwork, and professional ethics, critical for delivering quality nursing care. Through role-play and case-based learning, students engage in patient counselling, confidentiality scenarios, and interdisciplinary teamwork exercises. Reflective debriefs reinforce moral decision-making and ethical frameworks in real-world practice.

Strong Employer Endorsements and Workforce Readiness

Employers across Indonesia's healthcare sector consistently report that AKPER PGP graduates step into their roles with remarkable ease. Thanks to their rigorous hands-on training, strong grounding in professional ethics, and familiarity with documentation practices such as SOAP notes, these graduates require little additional onboarding. Clinical supervisors and nursing managers frequently highlight their readiness to fully engage in patient care activities, whether in intensive hospital wards, puskesmas, or community health posts, shortly after joining the workforce.

AKPER PGP's graduates are often praised for their balanced combination of technical mastery, professional conduct, and adaptability. Employers say that alumni not only excel in performing core nursing tasks such as administering medication, monitoring vital signs, and assisting in surgical or emergency procedures, but also exhibit strong communication skills, empathy, and cultural sensitivity when interacting with patients and families.

Moreover, in settings affected by emergencies and crises such as post-disaster field clinics, AKPER graduates have quickly demonstrated their capacity to perform under pressure. Their rapid proficiency in triage, patient assessment, and compassionate communication earned praise from disaster response coordinators and local health officials.

Collectively, these consistent employer testimonials make it clear: AKPER PGP's graduates are not just technically competent; they arrive prepared, professional, and poised to reinforce healthcare teams from day one.

Alumni in Emergencies and Everyday Care

AKPER alumni have played vital roles during national emergencies such as the Lombok earthquake, staffing triage units, coordinating field operations, and delivering empathetic care under pressure. In non-crisis settings, graduates support routine community health initiatives, including maternal check-ups, immunization drives, and chronic disease management in underserved areas.

Student-Led Innovation and Digital Integration

To meet modern healthcare trends, AKPER PGP has introduced online modules in telehealth, epidemiology, and digital health literacy. Students develop community health solutions from low-cost hygiene device prototypes to tele-nursing app ideas, fostering problem-solving and innovation within the curriculum.

Holistic Support and Career Guidance

The academy provides students with career counselling, mentorship, and placement services. Partnerships with public health agencies, NGOs, and alumni networks facilitate internship and employment pathways, ensuring graduates have both the skills and opportunities needed to succeed professionally.

Ethical Foundations: A Pillar of Professional Identity

Ethics training emphasizes respect for patient autonomy, justice, and confidentiality principles central to nursing practice. Students are taught to prioritize beneficence and non-maleficence in all interventions, reinforcing ethical decision-making as part of their professional identity.

Infrastructure Upgrades to Support Excellence

Beyond simulation labs, AKPER PGP features modern classrooms, e-learning platforms, an academic information system (Siakad), and digital libraries. These enable blended learning, remote study, and seamless academic record management, supporting students in learning flexibly and efficiently.

The akademi keperawatan Persada Garuda Pusaka (AKPER PGP), established in 2002, is an accredited“A” vocational nursing academy. The institution is dedicated to producing highly competent, compassionate nurses through a balanced approach combining theory, ethics, and modern practice. With committed faculty, modern labs, and strong industry ties, AKPER PGP supports excellence in nursing careers throughout Indonesia.