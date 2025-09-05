Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Emmy-Nominee Mike Mayhall Debuts Limited Series The Madness Of David Judge On Tubi, Amazon, And Movie Central


2025-09-05 07:07:41
(MENAFN- GetNews)

Emmy-nominated director, writer, and producer Mike Mayhall announces the release of his chilling five-part limited series, The Madness of David Judge. The psychological thriller is currently streaming on Tubi , Amazon Prime and Movie Central .

Winner of Best Web Series at the Los Angeles Film Awards, The Madness of David Judge explores the downward spiral of acclaimed author David Judge after his wife's betrayal and sudden disappearance. Haunted by visions, unraveling memories, and demonic whispers, Judge struggles to separate reality from madness in a suspense-driven story set against the haunting backdrop of New Orleans.

Starring a Full Ensemble Cast:

  • Jeremy Sande as David Judge
  • Sarah S. Fisher as Samantha Judge
  • Sherri Eakin as Detective Skyler
  • Dean J. West as Mikey Coop
  • Cotton Yancey as Christian
  • Sylvia Grace Crim as Lizzy Coop
  • Trazi Lashawn as Barker
  • Mike Mayhall as Richard
  • Shauna Rappold as Kate
  • Austin Naulty as Bobby



Episode Guide:

  • Suddenly There Came a Tapping
  • Sooner Than You Think
  • Ask the Rats
  • Between Dreams and Waking
  • When the Devil Whispers

    Availability

    The Madness of David Judge is streaming now on Tubi , Amazon Prime and Movie Central .

    Watch the trailer for The Madness of David Judge on Youtube here:

    Stream The Madness of David Judge on Tubi here:

    MENAFN05092025003238003268ID1110024166

    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Story

    Search