Emmy-Nominee Mike Mayhall Debuts Limited Series The Madness Of David Judge On Tubi, Amazon, And Movie Central

Emmy-nominated director, writer, and producer Mike Mayhall announces the release of his chilling five-part limited series, The Madness of David Judge. The psychological thriller is currently streaming on Tubi , Amazon Prime and Movie Central .

Winner of Best Web Series at the Los Angeles Film Awards, The Madness of David Judge explores the downward spiral of acclaimed author David Judge after his wife's betrayal and sudden disappearance. Haunted by visions, unraveling memories, and demonic whispers, Judge struggles to separate reality from madness in a suspense-driven story set against the haunting backdrop of New Orleans.

Starring a Full Ensemble Cast:



Jeremy Sande as David Judge

Sarah S. Fisher as Samantha Judge

Sherri Eakin as Detective Skyler

Dean J. West as Mikey Coop

Cotton Yancey as Christian

Sylvia Grace Crim as Lizzy Coop

Trazi Lashawn as Barker

Mike Mayhall as Richard

Shauna Rappold as Kate Austin Naulty as Bobby







Episode Guide:

Suddenly There Came a TappingSooner Than You ThinkAsk the RatsBetween Dreams and WakingWhen the Devil Whispers

Availability

The Madness of David Judge is streaming now on Tubi , Amazon Prime and Movie Central .

Watch the trailer for The Madness of David Judge on Youtube here:

Stream The Madness of David Judge on Tubi here: