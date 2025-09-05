Emmy-Nominee Mike Mayhall Debuts Limited Series The Madness Of David Judge On Tubi, Amazon, And Movie Central
Emmy-nominated director, writer, and producer Mike Mayhall announces the release of his chilling five-part limited series, The Madness of David Judge. The psychological thriller is currently streaming on Tubi , Amazon Prime and Movie Central .
Winner of Best Web Series at the Los Angeles Film Awards, The Madness of David Judge explores the downward spiral of acclaimed author David Judge after his wife's betrayal and sudden disappearance. Haunted by visions, unraveling memories, and demonic whispers, Judge struggles to separate reality from madness in a suspense-driven story set against the haunting backdrop of New Orleans.
Starring a Full Ensemble Cast:
-
Jeremy Sande as David Judge
Sarah S. Fisher as Samantha Judge
Sherri Eakin as Detective Skyler
Dean J. West as Mikey Coop
Cotton Yancey as Christian
Sylvia Grace Crim as Lizzy Coop
Trazi Lashawn as Barker
Mike Mayhall as Richard
Shauna Rappold as Kate
Austin Naulty as Bobby
Episode Guide:Suddenly There Came a Tapping Sooner Than You Think Ask the Rats Between Dreams and Waking When the Devil Whispers
Availability
The Madness of David Judge is streaming now on Tubi , Amazon Prime and Movie Central .
Watch the trailer for The Madness of David Judge on Youtube here:
Stream The Madness of David Judge on Tubi here:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment