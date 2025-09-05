“The Fighter's Mindset In Investing”: How A Former Factory Worker Applies MMA Discipline To Financial Emotional Management
His approach, which combines pre-fight breathing techniques with investment decision-making, offers an innovative perspective on handling emotions in financial markets.
From the ring to the portfolio: same control, different arenas
“When you step into the ring, adrenaline can be your worst enemy,” Onofaro explains.“The same goes for deciding what to do with your savings. Fear and greed are the two opponents you must learn to control.”
After losing his first savings at 21 due to impulsive decisions, Onofaro developed an emotional management protocol that he now teaches to more than 1,800 people through Obiettivo Riscatto.
The three killer emotions of investors
According to Onofaro, three emotions destroy more wealth than any market crisis:
-
FOMO (Fear of Missing Out): Seeing others earn money pushes you into rushed decisions
Fear of losing: The fear of losing money drives even worse decisions
Overconfidence: After a few successes, you believe you're invincible
“In the ring, if you underestimate your opponent, you get knocked out. In investing, if you underestimate risk, you end up ruined.”
Daily mental training
As with martial arts, Onofaro insists that emotional management requires constant training:
-
Morning: 10 minutes of meditation focused on financial goals
Evening: Journaling decisions made and emotions felt
Weekend: A“cold” weekly review of past choices
“You can't step into the ring without training and expect to win. The same is true for investing.”
The concept of a“Financial Sparring Partner”
Drawing inspiration from martial arts training, Onofaro has introduced the idea of a“financial sparring partner” within his community:“Just as in fighting you need someone to train with, in investing you need someone who gives you honest feedback on your decisions - not to judge you, but to help you spot blind spots.”
When discipline becomes freedom
“People think discipline is a prison,” Onofaro reflects.“But it's the opposite. When you have emotional discipline, you're free to make rational decisions instead of being a slave to fear.”
This philosophy, derived from his personal motto“Lupus non timet cane latratem” (“The wolf does not fear the barking dog”), permeates his entire approach to financial education.
