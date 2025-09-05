Vlooplay Officially Launches: Redefining Fan-To-Vtuber Connections With Personalized Video Messages

Today marks the official launch of Vlooplay, a groundbreaking platform that allows virtual creators (VTubers) to deliver 1:1 personalized video messages directly to fans. For the first time, fans can go beyond live streaming interactions and receive short, tailor-made video clips from their favorite VTubers, creating a more intimate and memorable connection.

Unlike traditional platforms, Vlooplay offers VTubers the ability to showcase their unique specialties while fans can request videos ranging from under two minutes up to four minutes. This pioneering approach is set to revolutionize the VTuber industry, an entertainment sector that has rapidly expanded across Asia and the U.S.

While well-known global players tend to connect fans with celebrities and influencers, Vlooplay is the first to focus exclusively on VTubers. This focus establishes an entirely new paradigm within the digital entertainment ecosystem, tailored specifically for the needs and culture of the VTuber community.

Vlooplay officially opened its service in September 2025 and is currently recruiting creators in Korea, Japan, China, and the United States for its open beta. The company also welcomes collaborations with VTuber agencies and management firms, highlighting its vision of building a sustainable ecosystem for creators and fans alike.

To support creators, Vlooplay will simultaneously launch its Android and iOS apps this September, empowering VTubers to easily manage real-time requests, upload videos, track revenue, and communicate with fans directly from their smartphones.

Leadership and Market Expansion

Vlooplay's global rollout will be led by a dedicated leadership team. CEO Taehee Han will guide the Korean market, while COO Brian Park oversees expansion in the U.S. In Japan, Manager Miki Nakayama brings local expertise to strengthen operations, and in China, Manager Wenxin and Iman will drive growth in one of the fastest-rising virtual entertainment sectors. To support this momentum, the company also plans to appoint additional regional managers in Japan.

The Vlooplay team is grateful for the strong interest already shown and looks forward to welcoming creators, agencies, and fans worldwide to be part of this new chapter in virtual entertainment.

Why Vlooplay is Different

Vlooplay stands out by offering unique value to every part of the VTuber ecosystem. For fans, it provides a fresh way to bond with their favorite VTubers beyond live streaming, delivering personalized video keepsakes that cannot be replicated. For VTubers, the platform is built around their creative needs, giving them access to a global fanbase and tools to manage their work with efficiency and ease. For agencies, Vlooplay creates a new revenue stream and engagement channel, aligning seamlessly with the rapid growth of the virtual entertainment industry

Vlooplay is more than a platform, it's a cultural shift in how fans and VTubers connect. As the VTuber industry continues its explosive growth worldwide, Vlooplay brings fans closer to their favorite creators, one personalized video at a time.

Learn more and join the movement: