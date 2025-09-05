UK Premier Reshuffles Cabinet
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- In a huge shake-up of the government's key roles, Prime Minister Keir Starmer moved Yvette Cooper, who is being shifted from the Home Office to become foreign secretary.
David Lammy moves from foreign secretary to become justice secretary and deputy prime minister.
The resignation of former deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner was a significant problem for the prime minister and came days after changes to his Downing Street team, in an effort to focus on "delivery".
Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood's appointment as home secretary is a signal that the prime minister sees dealing with illegal immigration and asylum as one of the government's biggest priorities.
In another big switch, Pat McFadden moves from his role in the Cabinet Office to a new job as work and pensions secretary, which will incorporate a skills brief that has, until now, sat in the education department.
It means he takes over from Liz Kendall, whose struggle to introduce welfare reforms saw a significant backbench rebellion and a subsequent rowing back on proposed cuts. Kendall becomes the new science secretary.
Other changes include: Emma Reynolds becoming the new secretary for environment, food and rural affairs; Jonathan Reynolds moving from the business department to become chief whip, making him responsible for party discipline; Peter Kyle is the new business secretary; Alan Campbell taking on the role of Leader of the House of Commons; Steve Reed replacing Rayner as the new secretary for housing, communities and local government; Darren Jones adding the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster to his existing role of chief secretary to the prime minister.
Rayner resigned on Friday as deputy prime minister and housing secretary, after failing to pay enough tax on her 800,000 pound sterling (approx. USD 1.08 million) flat in Hove. (end)
