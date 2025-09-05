Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sinaloa Cartel & Why Trump's Mexico Tariffs Could Backfire EXCLUSIVE Author Sebastián A. Cutrona


2025-09-05 03:16:36
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The infamous Sinaloa Cartel remains a dominant force in narcotics trafficking, especially fentanyl, entering the US with deadly synthetic drugs. In this exclusive, Professor Sebastián A. Cutrona of Liverpool Hope University breaks down the cartel's operations and how President Trump's tariffs on Mexico might actually exacerbate the drug crisis instead of solving it.

