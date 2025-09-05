TDK Launches Advanced Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing Plant In Haryana
Speaking at the inauguration, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said,“Whether it is camera modules, PCB assembly, semiconductors, or batteries-every component will be manufactured in our country over the coming years. The arrival of such advanced technology in India is a major milestone for our self-reliance in electronics.”
The plant, set up under the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) Scheme, will produce around 200 million battery packs annually, catering to nearly 40 percent of India's estimated demand of 500 million packs.
These batteries will be used in mobile phones, wearables, hearables such as earbuds and smartwatches, as well as laptops.
The facility has been designed with expansion potential to meet future requirements of the fast-growing electronics market.
Vaishnaw also highlighted the employment potential of the project, stating that the plant will create about 5,000 direct jobs, with workers trained at TDK's AT Bawal facility.
(KNN Bureau)
