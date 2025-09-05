Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Safety Shot Inc : Announced the appointment of BONK core founder Mitchell Rudy to its Board of Directors. Mr. Rudy's appointment follows the resignation of Dave Long, who is stepping down from the board. The appointment of Mr. Rudy, a key figure in the BONK ecosystem, aligns the Company's governance directly with its new strategic focus on building a premier, publicly-traded vehicle for digital assets. Safety Shot Inc shares N are trading unchanged at $0.39.

