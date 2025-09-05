Zelensky: Russia's Frozen Assets Must Be Used As Payment For Aggression

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this during a briefing with European Council President António Costa in Zakarpattia, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We need to prepare a decision on the (frozen) assets of the Russian Federation. This is a tool for long-term protection and recovery after Russia's attacks on our country. It is only fair that Russian assets should be part of Russia's payment for their aggression,” Zelensky said.

At the same time, he thanked the European Union for supporting all sustainability programs.

UK allocates USD 1.3B from frozen Russianto support Ukraine

“These include energy programs, reconstruction programs, and educational programs for our children,” the President of Ukraine added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the European Commission is developing a plan to transfer nearly EUR 200 billion in frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine after the war ends.

Photo: European Union