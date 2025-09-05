Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. announces redemption of its Undated Subordinated Resettable Notes issued on 14 October 2014 (ISIN: FR0012222297)

Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. Announces Redemption Of Its Undated Subordinated Resettable Notes Issued On 14 October 2014 (ISIN: FR0012222297)
| Press contacts
Géraldine Bailacq +33 (0)6 81 75 87 59
Nicolas Leviaux +33 (0)6 19 60 48 53
Julien Badé +33 (0)7 85 18 68 05
...
| Investor relations contacts
Yael Beer-Gabel +33 (0)1 57 72 66 84
Gaël Hoyer +33 (0)1 57 72 62 22
Sophie Santourian +33 (0)1 57 72 43 42
Cécile Roy +33 (0)1 57 72 61 86
...
Disclaimer
This press release does not constitute an offer to buy, redeem or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan or in any other jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.
No communication or information relating to the redemption of the Notes may be distributed to the public in a country where a registration obligation or an approval is required. No action has been or will be taken in any country where such action would be required. The redemption of the Notes may be subject to specific legal and regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions; Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. accepts no liability in connection with a breach by any person of such restrictions.
This press release is an advertisement; and none of this press release, any notice or any other document or material made public and/or delivered, or which may be made public and/or delivered to the holders of the Notes in connection with the redemption of the Notes is or is intended to be a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 14 June 2017 (as amended, the“Prospectus Regulation”). No prospectus will be published in connection with the redemption of the Notes for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation.
This press release does not, and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an offer to the public of Notes by Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer in any jurisdiction, including France.
Attachment
-
Press release - Redemption of the Notes issued in 2014
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment