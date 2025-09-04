CONNECT Empowerment Summit Reaffirms Arab Identity, Heritage, And Culture With Cultural Performances, Oct. 2425, 2025

Performers--CONNECT Empowerment Summit 2025

The Connect Empowerment Summit will be held on October 24-25, 2025

The CONNECT Empowerment Summit Showcases Arab Identity, Music, Tradition, and Empowerment

- Warren David, President, Arab AmericaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Arab America Foundation is excited to announce that several notable artists will perform at the CONNECT Empowerment Summit to be held on Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe, 100 Frank W. Burr Boulevard, Teaneck, NJ. Through these performances, the Summit will reaffirm Arab American identity, heritage, and culture while celebrating community and empowerment.In addition to panels featuring nearly 40 speakers, the Summit will also include two cultural events: Fann Wa Tarab (Art and Music) on Friday evening, October 25, and the Al-Rabitah (The Connection) Gala on Saturday evening, October 26.“Our mission with the CONNECT Empowerment Summit is to celebrate Arab American identity while creating spaces that unite, inspire, and empower our community,” said Warren David, Co-Founder of the Arab America Foundation.“Through Fann Wa Tarab and the Al Rabitah Gala, we honor our cultural icons and traditions while passing them to new generations. These performances remind us of the richness of our heritage and the pride we carry as Arab Americans.”The cultural program includes:Friday Evening, October 24, 2025, 6:00 pm Reception, 8:00 pm ProgramFann Wa Tarab: Bridging Generations Through Humor and SongA reception will take place at 6:00 pm, followed by the program at 8:00 pm. The CONNECT Empowerment Summit will present Fann Wa Tarab, its signature cultural showcase.This year's program opens with the brilliant actress, comedian, and author, Maysoon Zayid, who will bring her unique brand of humor to set the stage for an evening of pride, laughter, and celebration.The program then highlights three beloved genres of Arab classical and folk music: Arab Classical, featuring vocalist Marwa Morgan; Arab Pop, with vocalist Nibal Malshi; and the timeless Qudud Halabiya, performed by vocalist Yousef Shamoun.Reimagining the golden age of Arab music for today's stage, the performance is led by renowned New York–based artist, composer, and qanunist Firas Zreik and his dynamic Arab takht (ensemble). Together, they will take audiences on a soul-stirring journey across the Arab world.The concert pays tribute to legendary icons: Umm Kulthum, whose legacy we honor 50 years after her passing; the beloved Fairuz and the Rahbani era, celebrated in the wake of the recent loss of composer Ziad Rahbani; and the evocative Qudud Halabiya tradition, immortalized by Sabah Fakhri.With lush instrumentation, fresh interpretations, and the infusion of humor, Fann Wa Tarab bridges generations-connecting memory, melody, and cultural pride in an unforgettable night of Arab performance.Saturday Evening, October 25, at 5:30 pmAl Rabitah GalaThe Rabitah Gala is inspired by Al Rabitah Al Kalamieh, the literary society founded by Kahlil Gibran and his colleagues over a century ago to celebrate Arab identity and culture. Meaning“The Connection,” Al Rabitah symbolizes unity through art and expression.In this same spirit, the Gala will feature a sit-down dinner, a distinguished guest speaker (to be announced), and an exhilarating evening of Arab pop and folk music with the incomparable Arab American Lebanese vocalist from Orlando, Florida, Karim Jaber-a night filled with song, dance, and the spirited dabke.Both of these special events are included with full registration to the CONNECT Empowerment Summit.Featured performers for both events include:Maysoon Zayid, a Palestinian American comedian and advocate, inspires the world through humor, storytelling, activism, and resilience.Yousef Shamoun is an acclaimed Syrian vocalist celebrated for his mastery of Tarab, the classical Arab musical tradition.Nibal Malshi captivates audiences worldwide, blending Arab heritage, artistry, and unity through music.Marwa Morgan is a renowned Egyptian vocalist known for her mesmerizing performances of classic Arabic music.Firas Zreik is a Palestinian-born, New York–based artist, composer, lyricist, and educator who has revolutionized the role of the kanun on the global stage.The CONNECT Empowerment Summit offers a unique opportunity to engage with a vibrant community of visionary leaders, influential speakers, and like-minded individuals.This dynamic two-day gathering brings together Arab Americans from across the nation for powerful sessions on networking, leadership, and celebration. Attendees will connect with trailblazing changemakers and emerging youth voices while exploring topics such as entrepreneurship, women's empowerment, public service, and the richness of Arab heritage and identity.In 2024, we welcomed over 400 attendees from 26 states-2025 will be even bigger. Don't miss your chance to join this growing national movement!The Arab American Foundation (AAF)( ) is a nonprofit (501 (c) (3)) educational and cultural organization. Its mission is to promote Arab heritage, empower and educate others about Arab identity, connect Arab Americans, and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the U.S.To REGISTER, CLICK HERETo SPONSOR, CLICK HERETo Read Full Release:

