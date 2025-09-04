Blink Charging To Accept Crypto Payments Across Network, Eyes Year-End Rollout
Blink Charging (BLNK) announced on Thursday that EV drivers will soon be able to pay with Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies when using the company's chargers.
The company plans to integrate cryptocurrency payment options across the Blink Network by the end of 2025. Blink added that it plans to continue developing its cryptocurrency strategy, with additional details to be shared later this year. It stated that this could include loyalty rewards programs and other features designed to enhance driver value, with broader rollout targeted before the end of the year.
