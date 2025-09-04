Kate Middleton Debuts New Blonde Hair At Natural History Museum Visit With Prince William: See Pic
The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a tweed Hackett blazer from Ralph Lauren, a white button-down shirt, and dark green trousers. She also wore Pretty Ballerinas tassel loafers worth $267.43, according to the Daily Mail.
Styled in curls, her blonde hair looked textbook perfect. The golden locks complemented the color palette of her outfit. As per the Daily Mail, Middleton also sported a $665.20 alphabet necklace from Daniella Drape, which had the initials of her children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. And besides Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring, the 43-year-old wore Kiki McDonough pear drop earrings worth $1,142.46.
Also read: Prince William, Kate Middleton and kids attend Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral
Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the newly transformed gardens of the Natural History Museum. At the venue, the Princess of Wales interacted with children and young people who took part in programs about the healing power of nature.Kate Middleton got caught in the rain
As per People magazine, Lewisham students took part in a pond dipping session. It suddenly started raining while Kate Middleton enjoyed her time with the children at the Natural History Museum. While they had umbrellas, the Princess of Wales got caught in the downpour for a little while.
Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Natural History Museum just a day after their children returned to school.FAQsWhen was Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer?
Kate Middleton publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis on March 22, 2024.When did Kate Middleton marry Prince William?
Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot on April 29, 2011.How many children do Kate Middleton and Prince William share?
Kate Middleton and Prince William share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment