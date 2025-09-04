IGI Airport Recruitment: Applications Close On THIS Date. Check Deadline, Salary, Eligibility And More
Here's all you need to know about the application deadline, other details.IGI Aviation Services: Important dates
IGI Aviation Services' application portal for the abovementioned roles will be operational till September 21, 2025 at 11:59 pm midnight. Any registration done that date will not be accepted.How to apply for the exam?
Candidates who wish to apply for the posts will need to sit for an examination and apply for the same.
- They can fill up their application forms by logging on to the official website: Applications should be submitted only through the online mode by logging and will not be be accepted through any other mode.
- When applying, candidates must also be careful. Wrong information in any column may lead to the application getting rejected altogether. Before submitting the online application, candidates are advised to preview the application to ensure that they have provided the correct information, particularly the email, phone number and uploaded the latest photograph. The online application should only be submitted after ensuring the information and photographs are correct.
The eligibility criteria for airport ground staff and loaders varies depending on which role you want to apply for.Airport Ground Staff
- The candidates must have passed the Intermediate (12th pass) Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board. Both Males and females can apply. Freshers are also eligible.
- 10th+ITI students are eligible for the Ground Staff position and can apply. Age limit: 18-30 years Expected salary- ₹25000- ₹35000
- The candidates must have passed the Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognised Board. Only male candidates are eligible.
- Age Limit: 20-40 years Expected salary: ₹15000- ₹20000
