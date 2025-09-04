NIRF 2025 Rankings: J&K Institutions Make Mark

File photo of Kashmir Univesity

Srinagar- The University of Kashmir has significantly improved its standing, securing 59th position in the 'Overall' category, up from 69th last year. In the 'Universities' category, it climbed to 34th place from 45th, while in the State Public Universities category, it reached 8th position, compared to 14th last year.

Similarly, University of Jammu showed steady improvement, ranking 50th in the 'Universities' category and 21st among State Public Universities, up from 51st and 23rd respectively last year.

In other key sectors, SKUAST-Kashmir entered the top 100 in the 'Overall' category at 94th position and climbed to 7th place in Agriculture, improving from 10th last year. SKUAST-Jammu, however, slipped slightly to 23rd in Agriculture from 20th in 2024.

Engineering and Management institutions from the Union Territory also improved their standings. IIT Jammu moved up to 56th rank in Engineering from 62nd, while NIT Srinagar climbed to 73rd position from 79th. In Management, IIM Jammu improved to 35th position from 42nd.

In the field of architecture, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) earned 23rd place, up from 31st last year.