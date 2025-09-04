NIRF 2025 Rankings: J&K Institutions Make Mark
Srinagar- The University of Kashmir has significantly improved its standing, securing 59th position in the 'Overall' category, up from 69th last year. In the 'Universities' category, it climbed to 34th place from 45th, while in the State Public Universities category, it reached 8th position, compared to 14th last year.
Similarly, University of Jammu showed steady improvement, ranking 50th in the 'Universities' category and 21st among State Public Universities, up from 51st and 23rd respectively last year.
In other key sectors, SKUAST-Kashmir entered the top 100 in the 'Overall' category at 94th position and climbed to 7th place in Agriculture, improving from 10th last year. SKUAST-Jammu, however, slipped slightly to 23rd in Agriculture from 20th in 2024.
Engineering and Management institutions from the Union Territory also improved their standings. IIT Jammu moved up to 56th rank in Engineering from 62nd, while NIT Srinagar climbed to 73rd position from 79th. In Management, IIM Jammu improved to 35th position from 42nd.
In the field of architecture, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) earned 23rd place, up from 31st last year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment