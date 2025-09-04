'Don't Listen To Doomsayers': Viral Panic Hits Kashmir Amid Flood Scare
For twenty-five years, Nisar Ahmad Dharma has lived through the Jhelum's floods, rowing through rushing waters, carrying shikaras through submerged streets, watching homes disappear, and helping neighbours wade through waist-deep water. This year feels different.
The river rises as always, but panic spreads faster than the current, flowing through screens and turning a familiar crisis into something sharper, impossible to ignore.
“The Nazreen gang are just making Facebook dollars by playing up people's anxiety,” scribe Dharma wrote on Facebook.“They blare into cameras to attract ridicule and clicks. They are parasites living off worries. It's high time these pages are unfollowed en masse.”
The polemic post captures a larger mood in Kashmir.
As water levels in the Jhelum and its tributaries climb again, a second wave surges: livestreams, alarmist updates, and dire predictions of the valley sinking underwater.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment