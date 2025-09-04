Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Don't Listen To Doomsayers': Viral Panic Hits Kashmir Amid Flood Scare

2025-09-04 03:14:27
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Kashmir Flood. KO Photo by Abid Bhat.

For twenty-five years, Nisar Ahmad Dharma has lived through the Jhelum's floods, rowing through rushing waters, carrying shikaras through submerged streets, watching homes disappear, and helping neighbours wade through waist-deep water. This year feels different.

The river rises as always, but panic spreads faster than the current, flowing through screens and turning a familiar crisis into something sharper, impossible to ignore.

“The Nazreen gang are just making Facebook dollars by playing up people's anxiety,” scribe Dharma wrote on Facebook.“They blare into cameras to attract ridicule and clicks. They are parasites living off worries. It's high time these pages are unfollowed en masse.”

The polemic post captures a larger mood in Kashmir.

As water levels in the Jhelum and its tributaries climb again, a second wave surges: livestreams, alarmist updates, and dire predictions of the valley sinking underwater.

