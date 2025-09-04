Silver Elephant Announces A $672,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
A Finder's Fees of up to 7% Finder's Units will be payable. Each Finder's Unit will consist of one Share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for three years.
Company insiders will be subscribing for up to 1,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to $160,000. The issuance of Units to the Director will be considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relies on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the insiders's participation in the Private Placement will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction.
The securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a regulatory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issue. Proceeds of the Private Placement are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.
The Private Placement is subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange.
About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.
Silver Elephant is a mineral exploration company with gold and silver projects in Bolivia.
Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at .
SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"John Lee"
CEO and Executive Chairman
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment