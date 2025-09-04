Holiday Shoppers To Spend 6 Percent More This Season Use AI For Inspiration And Quality Deals
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Holiday shoppers are expected to spend at least 6 percent more, or up to $1,077 per household, compared to last year,according to Simon-Kucher's highly anticipated 7th Annual Holiday Shopping Report, which provides data-driven insights and explores consumer retail macroeconomic trends. Consumers report stricter budgets and a shift toward quality and value over price in most categories.
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .
Key Takeaways:
- Holiday 2025 will challenge businesses to capture growth in a cautious, value-driven market behavior is shifting in real time as businesses and households respond to ongoing economic uncertainty. Consumers are redefining how they spend, what they expect from promotions, and where they look for inspiration. A leading study delivering data-driven insights into 2025 consumer preferences, from major sales events to holiday shopping.
Click image above to view full announcement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment