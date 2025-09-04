Quantgate Systems Inc. Expands And Strengthens Its Advisory Board With Strategic Appointments
"We are thrilled to welcome Jaspreet Randhawa and Scott MacAndrew to the Quantgate Advisory Board," said Nikolas Perrault, Executive Chairman of Quantgate Systems Inc. "Their combined expertise across trading infrastructure, fintech innovation, and institutional markets will be invaluable as we further develop our institutional business, enhance our technology offerings, and expand strategic partnerships globally."
New Advisory Board Appointments
Jaspreet Randhawa – Jaspreet Randhawa is a derivatives strategist and fintech leader with deep experience in trading infrastructure, high-frequency execution, and institutional capital markets. She actively trades complex options structures, advises DealCatalyst, serves on SuperReturn's LP Council, and is a frequent speaker on global investment forums. Jaspreet holds degrees from Durham University and Harvard Business School.
Scott MacAndrew – Scott MacAndrew is a veteran portfolio manager, trader, and market-maker with over 25 years in global finance. He is the Co-Founder of Cypher by Holt, expanding digital banking access worldwide, and Interim CFO of Naoris Protocol, a leader in decentralized cybersecurity. Scott also serves as a Senior Advisor with Holdun Family Office and Holt Accelerator.
These appointments reinforce Quantgate's commitment to bringing together industry leaders whose strategic counsel will significantly advance business development, technology commercialization, and global growth.
About QuantGate Systems Inc.
Quantgate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a fintech innovator delivering real-time market sentiment analysis and AI-powered trading intelligence to empower traders and investors with superior insights. Its technology-driven platform bridges finance, psychology, and machine learning to anticipate market dynamics and drive performance.
